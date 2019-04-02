Listen Live Sports

2 teenagers charged in fire at American Shakespeare Theatre

April 8, 2019 2:19 pm
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic theater where Katharine Hepburn, Christopher Plummer, James Earl Jones and other stars performed.

Police say the teens, ages 18 and 17, were charged with arson Monday for setting fire to the American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford and to a truck.

The Connecticut Post reports police believe the students at Stratford’s Bunnell High School set six fires in all, including one that damaged the former Southbury Training School.

The teens’ names were not released because both were juveniles at the time of the fires.

The theater burned to the ground in January and had not hosted a play since 1989. It was built in 1955 and modeled after London’s Globe Theatre, which famously burned in 1613.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

