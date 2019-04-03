Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
3 teens plead not guilty to torching Connecticut theater

April 23, 2019 3:56 pm
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Three teenagers charged with setting the fire that destroyed the historic American Shakespeare Theatre in Connecticut have pleaded not guilty.

The Connecticut Post reports that 17-year-old Logan Caraballo, of Shelton, and 18-year-olds Michael Keller and Christopher Sakowicz, of Stratford, all asked for jury trials at Tuesday’s court appearance.

They are charged in several arsons in southwest Connecticut, but the arraignment was only in connection to the Jan. 13 fire that destroyed the Shakespeare theater in Stratford.

Police say the teens posted a video on social media saying they set the fire that was circulated around Bunnell High School where Sakowicz and Keller are seniors.

Keller’s lawyer says he will “continue to evaluate the evidence.”

Caraballo’s lawyer said he is still questioning his client’s role.

Sakowicz’s lawyer declined to comment.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

