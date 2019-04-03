Listen Live Sports

3rd juvenile charged in fire at American Shakespeare Theatre

April 9, 2019
 
STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a third juvenile has been charged in connection with a fire in January that destroyed a long-closed Connecticut theater where Katharine Hepburn, Christopher Plummer, James Earl Jones and other stars once performed.

The American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford was burned Jan. 13.

Stratford police on Tuesday announced that the third juvenile is charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit arson, third-degree burglary and other offenses. No name or exact age was released.

Two teens, ages 18 and 17, were charged Monday with arson in connection with the fire.

Their names were not released because both were juveniles at the time of the blaze.

The theater was built in 1955 but had not hosted a play since 1989. It was modeled after London’s Globe Theatre, which burned in 1613.

