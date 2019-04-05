Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

5 French novels are finalists for $10,000 Albertine Prize

April 4, 2019 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — English-language editions of French novels drawing upon everything from immigration to Burundi’s civil war to Nazism in the 1930s are finalists for the $10,000 Albertine Prize.

The nominees, announced Thursday, include the rapper-novelist Gael Faye’s Burundi narrative “Small Country” and Franco-Iranian Negar Djavadi’s multigenerational “Disoriental.” Also nominated were Franco-Mauritian Nathacha Appanah’s family saga “Waiting for Tomorrow,” Franco-Moroccan Leila Slimani’s “The Perfect Nanny” and French author-filmmaker Eric Vuillard’s novel about the Nazis’ rise, “The Order of the Day.”

The award is presented by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and Van Cleef & Arpels, and voted on by U.S readers through http://www.albertine.com/albertine-prize . The deadline is April 30. The winning author receives $8,000, and the translator $2,000.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.