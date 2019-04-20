Listen Live Sports

Actress Anjelica Huston supports banning fur sales in NYC

April 20, 2019 2:02 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Anjelica Huston is supporting efforts to outlaw fur sales in the fashion mecca of New York.

Huston says in an opinion piece in the Daily News that she used to think fur was a symbol of “glamour and affluence” but now she’s ashamed of having supported the fur trade years ago.

She is backing bills introduced in the New York City Council and in New York’s state Legislature to ban the sale of fur.

Huston says many consumers are unaware of fur’s “horrifying” supply chain. She says coyotes whose pelts adorn hoods and collars may suffer for days in steel traps before they are bludgeoned to death.

Coyote trappers say they are helping to control the population of an animal that’s often considered a nuisance.

