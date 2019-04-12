Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Amid scandal, audit ordered into Baltimore nonprofit’s work

April 12, 2019 9:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s acting leader has ordered an audit of a nonprofit’s management of a $12 million city youth fund after it was tied to distribution of the embattled mayor’s children’s books.

The audit of Associated Black Charities’ work comes as first-term Mayor Catherine Pugh is embroiled in a scandal that threatens her political career. The state prosecutor is investigating Pugh for questionable sales of her self-published books.

She’s on a leave of absence as multiple investigations probe lucrative deals she negotiated to sell her books.

In a letter sent to the nonprofit, Acting Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young says an audit should ensure the city’s youth fund is “being well-managed and that there are no conflicts.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the nonprofit says it will “cooperate fully with all official inquiries and investigations.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.