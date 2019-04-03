Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Angelina Jolie not ruling out public office in her future

April 3, 2019 1:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie is not ruling out running for public office.

The 43-year-old actress and U.N. special envoy tells People magazine “never say never!” However, Jolie says she’s “looking to others for leadership.”

In her role with the U.N.’s High Commission for Refugees, Jolie recently urged nations to deploy more women peacekeepers in order to prevent sexual violence against refugees. Jolie says “we have to change laws that treat women as second-class citizens.”

Since breaking up with Brad Pitt more than two years ago, Jolie is focused on their six children and her work. Her oldest, Maddox, enters college in the fall.

Advertisement

She wrapped up her first starring movie role in four years in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” It’s due out in October.

The interview appears in People’s April 15 issue.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.