AP PHOTOS: Easter egg painting tradition alive in Germany

April 14, 2019 11:18 am
 
ELSTERHEIDE, Germany (AP) — A small Slavic minority in eastern Germany is keeping alive a long, intricate tradition of hand-painted Easter eggs that’s been passed down by Sorbian families for generations.

At an Easter egg market in Elsterheide near the Saxon town of Hoyerswerda, around two dozen egg painters showed off their trade on Sunday.

Werner Zaroba said he learned the craft from his grandparents, remembering how as a child on Good Friday, “we would paint the eggs to give them to our godparents as an Easter present.”

Decades later, the elderly man sticks to the tradition. He dips the eggs into a color bath, then using fine knives he scratches delicate patterns on the surface of the eggshell.

Zaroba says it takes him up to seven hours to decorate one egg alone.

