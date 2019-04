Art Institute delays Native American exhibit amid concerns

CHICAGO (AP) — The Art Institute of Chicago has indefinitely postponed a major pottery exhibit weeks before it was due to open, citing concerns that the culture and voices of indigenous peoples aren’t adequately represented.

Some Native American scholars complained that much of the Mimbres pottery pledged by a Chicago collector to the Art Institute had come from ancestral gravesites.

The Art Institute said in Monday’s news release that the delay came after officials were given feedback about the need to collaborate with “Native American nations who hold connections to the Mimbres people.”

“Worlds Within: Mimbres Pottery of the Ancient Southwest” was scheduled to begin May 26. The exhibit displays roughly 70 pieces of pottery from the Mimbres people. The pottery was created around A.D. 1100 in present-day southwestern New Mexico.

This story has been corrected to show that a Chicago collector was not personally involved in the removal of artifacts from ancestral gravesites.

