Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Art Institute delays Native American exhibit amid concerns

April 2, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Art Institute of Chicago has indefinitely postponed a major pottery exhibit weeks before it was due to open, citing concerns that the culture and voices of indigenous peoples aren’t adequately represented.

Some Native American scholars complained that much of the Mimbres pottery pledged by a Chicago collector to the Art Institute had come from ancestral gravesites.

The Art Institute said in Monday’s news release that the delay came after officials were given feedback about the need to collaborate with “Native American nations who hold connections to the Mimbres people.”

“Worlds Within: Mimbres Pottery of the Ancient Southwest” was scheduled to begin May 26. The exhibit displays roughly 70 pieces of pottery from the Mimbres people. The pottery was created around A.D. 1100 in present-day southwestern New Mexico.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show that a Chicago collector was not personally involved in the removal of artifacts from ancestral gravesites.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.