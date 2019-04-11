Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

DeGeneres surprises teachers from viral baby-boom photo

April 11, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A baby boom at one Kansas elementary school has caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres.

Seven teachers were pregnant at the same time at Oak Street Elementary School in Goddard when the school posted a photo on Facebook last month with the women showing off their bulging bellies.

The suburban Wichita school district said the school’s kindergarten classes of 2024-2025 are “growing by the day.”

DeGeneres surprised the teachers from her TV studio in a segment posted online Wednesday, telling them to “take deep breaths” and warning: “Nobody have a baby right now.” She also invited them to her Mother’s Day show.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

After the photo was taken, two teachers delivered within a day of each other while just two rooms apart in the same hospital. One teacher is expecting twins.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.