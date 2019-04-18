Baltimore mayor and 5 of her staffers are now on paid leave

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s embattled mayor and five of her staffers are now on paid leave.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that their annual salaries add up to at least $622,000.

Mayor Catherine Pugh went on leave April 1. She said she needed time off to recover from pneumonia. She’s also facing intense scrutiny over the sale of her children’s books to entities that do business with the city.

Five members of her staff also have been placed on leave recently. The city is not saying why.

Ex officio Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told the newspaper that he has not fired anyone. He also said can’t discuss personnel decisions, but wants to “provide stability and continuity of government.”

Staff on leave include Pugh’s chief of staff and director of government relations.

