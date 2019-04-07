Listen Live Sports

Baltimore’s embattled mayor intends to return to work

April 7, 2019 2:26 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A spokesman for the embattled mayor of Baltimore says she’ll return from her leave of absence as soon as her health allows.

Spokesman James Bentley told The Baltimore Sun on Saturday that Catherine Pugh’s health is improving. It’s unclear when she’ll return. It won’t be Monday.

Pugh abruptly took her leave last Monday to recover from pneumonia. Meanwhile, a scandal involving her sale of children’s books to high-profile clients has intensified. Her books were sold to a hospital network she once helped to oversee and to a major health plan that does business with the city.

Pugh’s book company has received about $800,000. Many purchasers had business interests Pugh could influence as mayor or in her prior position as a state senator.

The state prosecutor’s office has started an investigation.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

