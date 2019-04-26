Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Biden says he didn’t treat Hill badly

April 26, 2019 12:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he doesn’t think he mistreated Anita Hill in 1991, though he has said publicly he regrets how she was treated.

During an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, the former vice president says, “I don’t think I treated her badly,” during a discussion about his role as Senate Judiciary Chairman during the contentious confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Biden has apologized for Hill’s treatment by others, a point he made again Friday, wondering aloud “how you stop people from asking inflammatory questions.”

Biden’s campaign has said the former vice president spoke to Hill in the days preceding his presidential campaign announcement Thursday.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.