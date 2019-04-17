Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Both sides want Weinstein hearing closed to media, public

April 17, 2019 2:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Both sides in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case want the media and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul’s next court appearance.

Prosecutors argue the April 26 hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein’s right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose allegations against him aren’t part of the underlying criminal case.

Prosecutors want the women to testify at Weinstein’s June 3 trial to show he has had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he testifies.

Weinstein’s lawyers say news coverage of the hearing could taint the jury pool. Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Advertisement

News organizations say they’ll fight to keep the hearing open. A judge says he’ll hear from them before deciding.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.