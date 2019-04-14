Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Charles Gross, husband to Joyce Carol Oates, dies at 83

April 14, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Gross, a longtime Princeton professor of neuroscience and husband to author Joyce Carol Oates, has died. He was 83.

Oates said in an email Gross died from cancer Saturday in Oakland, California.

She shared an image of him hiking in a lush green forest on Twitter and remembered him as her “brilliant, beautiful, beloved husband.”

Gross spent 43 years on the faculty of Princeton’s psychology department where the university credited him with revolutionizing understanding of sensory processing and pattern recognition. Princeton called his work “foundational to the field of cognitive neuroscience” when he retired in 2013.

Advertisement

Oates, who chronicled her grief over her first husband’s death in 2011’s “A Widow’s Story,” wed Gross in 2009. Oates taught creative writing at Princeton until 2014.

Gross was famed for his backyard pig roasts and canoe trips.

He is survived by Oates, his daughters Melanie Hagen and Rowena Gross, and grandsons Noah and Sam Hagen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.