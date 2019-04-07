Listen Live Sports

CNN anchor Don Lemon engaged to real estate agent Tim Malone

April 7, 2019 10:16 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN anchor Don Lemon has announced his engagement to New York real estate agent Tim Malone.

Lemon, who has two dogs with Malone, posted on Instagram photos of customized canine tags that read: “DADDY WILL YOU MARRY PAPA?” on Saturday.

Referring to Malone, the 53-year-old Lemon wrote in the caption: “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Malone confirmed the engagement on his Instagram story, posting: “He said YES!”

Other photos show Lemon and Malone together with friends for Malone’s birthday celebration at a New York restaurant Friday.

Page Six and People report the two began dating in 2016. They shared an on-air kiss during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage last year.

Lemon anchors CNN’s weeknight news show.

