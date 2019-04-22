Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Collection of David Carr’s writings coming in 2020

April 22, 2019 8:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Writings by the late David Carr, the revered author and journalist, are coming out in book form next year. Ta-Nehisi Coates, a friend whom Carr once mentored, is providing the introduction.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday that “Final Draft: The Selected Work of David Carr” was scheduled for the spring of 2020 and will be edited by his widow, Jill Rooney Carr. “Final Draft” will include everything from Carr’s cultural writing to his struggles with addiction.

Carr was a reporter and media critic for The New York Times at the time of his death, in 2015, at age 58. He wrote the memoir “The Night of the Gun” and also worked at such publications as New York magazine and the Washington City Paper, for which he hired Coates.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.