Daniel Radcliffe to return to London stage in Beckett play

April 30, 2019 10:08 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Daniel Radcliffe is returning to the London stage in a Samuel Beckett double bill.

The Old Vic Theatre says the former “Harry Potter” star will appear alongside Alan Cumming in a production of Beckett’s bleak comedy “Endgame” that opens in February. It will be performed along with Beckett’s rarely produced short play “Rough For Theatre II.”

The 29-year-old Radcliffe appeared at the Old Vic in 2017 in Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.”

The Old Vic’s 2019-2020 season will also reunite Claire Foy and Matt Smith, stars of the first two seasons of “The Crown,” as a couple grappling with the fate of the planet in “Lungs.”

The theater also plans to stage Lucy Prebble’s “A Very Expensive Poison,” based on the killing of former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko.

