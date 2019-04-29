Listen Live Sports

Danny Glover to deliver commencement address at VUU

April 29, 2019 4:26 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Actor Danny Glover will deliver the 120th commencement address at Virginia Union University next month.

Glover, an award-winning actor, producer and humanitarian, will also receive an honorary degree for his work in the performing arts and his work as an outspoken advocate for human rights.

VUU’s commencement will be held May 11 at Hovey Field.

Glover’s film credits include the “Lethal Weapon” franchise and Oscar-nominate films, “The Color Purple” and “Dreamgirls.”

Glover served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program from 1998 to 2004. He focused on issues of poverty, disease and economic development in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Glover currently serves as UNICEF Ambassador. His philanthropic efforts have won him several honors, including the “Pioneer Award” from the National Civil Rights Museum.

