Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Donald Glover, Rihanna film ‘Guava’ to hit Amazon Saturday

April 10, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donald Glover and Rihanna’s secretive new film “Guava Island” is coming to Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Glover tweeted Wednesday that it’d be available to stream for free starting Saturday at 12:01 am. According to Vanity Fair, it will be available to watch for free for 18 hours.

The film is described as a tropical thriller about a local musician who wants to throw a festival. It was shot on location in Cuba and “Black Panther” breakout Letitia Wright co-stars.

Glover’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai, who has directed several episodes of “Atlanta” and the acclaimed “This Is America” music video, directed “Guava Island.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The actor-singer also tweeted the film will be shown at the Coachella following his performance Friday at the music festival.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.