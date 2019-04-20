Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Eaglet welcomed as new addition at Dollywood

April 20, 2019 1:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s Dollywood has welcomed a fluffy addition to the amusement park — an eaglet.

Media outlets report the eaglet hatched Wednesday.

The eaglet is part of the park’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, a 30,000-square-foot aviary.

The park has a live cam labeled “Grant & Glenda” featuring the eaglet.

Advertisement

Grant and Glenda are one of two eagle couples at the park who nest together.

Dollywood’s website says the birds at the park are taken care of by the American Eagle Foundation, a group that can possess birds for “education, exhibition, rehabilitation and breeding” under permits from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

2004: World War II monument opens in Washington D.C.

Get our daily newsletter.