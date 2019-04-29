Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos join Inarritu’s Cannes jury

April 29, 2019 2:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Elle Fanning, “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos and “Cold War” filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski are joining the Cannes Film Festival jury that will decide the Palme d’Or.

The Cannes Film Festival on Monday announced the members of the jury to be led by Alejandro Inarritu, the “Birdman” director. Also on the jury are American director Kelly Reichardt, Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, Burkina Faso actress Maimouna N’Diaye, French author Enki Bilal and French director Robin Campillo.

Campillo scripted the 2008 Palme d’Or winner “The Class.”

The Cannes Film Festival will open May 14 with the premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.” The festival runs through May 25.

