Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fans of ‘Queer Eye’ show raise $90,000 for Kansas woman

April 8, 2019 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A woman whose experience of being kicked out of her home as a 16-year-old because she’s a lesbian was highlighted on the Netflix show “Queer Eye” has a fresh shot at college after fans raised enough to pay off her student loans.

The show tells the story of 23-year-old Jess Guilbeaux attempting to put herself through college at the University of Kansas before dropping out due to debt. It led a supporter to set up a GoFundMe last month, with a goal of raising $100,000 to “Send Jess Back to College!” More than $90,000 has been raised so far.

GoFundMe spokesperson Aja Shepherd told The Wichita Eagle reports that Guilbeaux managed to pay off her loans thanks to the generosity of people around the world. The university declined to comment.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.