Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Florida authorities hope Disney band helps catch burglar

April 11, 2019 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are hoping Buzz Lightyear can help catch a burglar.

The Winter Park Police Department on Thursday posted a video showing a man who they say stole a Walt Disney World MagicBand during a residential burglary. MagicBands are all-in-one wristbands that allow users to enter theme parks, open their hotel room doors and charge food and merchandise at the theme park resort.

They also track where a person has been at Disney World. Images in a police video show the suspect firing a toy weapon at the Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin ride at Disney World.

On the agency’s Twitter account , Winter Park detectives ask the public to call them if they recognize the man whose face was captured by cameras at the ride.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.