The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Fox News to host town hall meeting with Pete Buttigieg

April 23, 2019 12:40 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is the latest Democratic presidential candidate to agree to hold a town hall meeting on Fox News Channel.

The May 19 event will be broadcast live from Claremont, New Hampshire. Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace will moderate.

Buttigieg is a Rhodes Scholar and openly gay Afghanistan veteran serving his second term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

He’s risen in polls since launching an exploratory committee in January, thanks largely to his performance in televised interviews, including a March CNN town hall. Buttigieg formally announced his candidacy last week.

Nearly 2.6 million viewers tuned in for a Fox town hall last week with Sen. Bernie Sanders, making it the highest-rated of the election cycle. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will participate in a May 8 town hall.

This story has been corrected to show Klobuchar’s town hall is May 8, not March 8.

