Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Funeral held for widow of 50s rocker Frankie Lymon

April 19, 2019 5:38 pm
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Funeral services have been held for the widow of ’50s rock star Frankie Lymon.

Family and friends said goodbye Friday to Emira Eagle Lymon Bryant, who died April 13.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Bryant was depicted in the 1998 movie “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?”

The movie co-starred Halle Berry, Lela Rochon and Vivica A. Fox as three women all claiming to be Lymon’s legal wife and heir to his recording royalties. Rochon played Bryant.

Bryant married Lymon on June 30, 1967, when Lymon was stationed at the Army’s Fort Gordon in Augusta. Lymon, of the group Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, died less than a year later at age 25 in New York City, reportedly of a heroin overdose.

In December 1989, a court ruled that Bryant was Lymon’s only legal wife.

Information from: The Augusta Chronicle , http://www.augustachronicle.com

