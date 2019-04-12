German students have algorithm for Game of Thrones deaths

BERLIN (AP) — Spoiler alert: Computer science students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application that scours the internet for data on the popular Game of Thrones series, and uses an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.

Project supervisor Guy Yachdav said Friday survival rates are predicted using longevity analysis similar to scientific studies used to examine the effects of medical treatments.

He says although the analysis “relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world.”

The results ? Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival, at 99 percent, and Bronn is the most likely to die next.

Advertisement

Only time will tell, but the series is notoriously unpredictable.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.