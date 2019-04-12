Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

German students have algorithm for Game of Thrones deaths

April 12, 2019 1:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Spoiler alert: Computer science students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application that scours the internet for data on the popular Game of Thrones series, and uses an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.

Project supervisor Guy Yachdav said Friday survival rates are predicted using longevity analysis similar to scientific studies used to examine the effects of medical treatments.

He says although the analysis “relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world.”

The results ? Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival, at 99 percent, and Bronn is the most likely to die next.

Advertisement

Only time will tell, but the series is notoriously unpredictable.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Science News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.