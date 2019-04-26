Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Getting real: Former friend of faux heiress has book deal

April 26, 2019 11:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime friend who helped expose the crimes of faux German heiress Anna Sorokin has a book coming out this summer.

Gallery Books announced Friday that Rachel DeLoache Williams’ “My Friend Anna” is scheduled for July 23. Gallery is calling her memoir “a nail-biting account” of being scammed by Sorokin out of tens of thousands of dollars and reporting her to authorities.

On Thursday, Sorokin was convicted in New York for theft of services and grand larceny. Williams, a former Vanity Fair photo editor who wrote a viral article on Sorokin, testified during the trial.

Prosecutors say Sorokin, who used the name Anna Delvey, conned friends and financial institutions into believing she was worth tens of millions of dollars and got others to support her extravagant lifestyle.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.