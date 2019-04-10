Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Getty announces plans to conserve LA’s historic Eames House

April 10, 2019 9:09 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Getty Conservation Institute has announced plans to restore and maintain one of Los Angeles’ most stunning homes for generations to come.

The institute said Wednesday it partnered with the Eames Foundation on an ambitious conservation plan for the Eames House.

The blueprint aims to protect the home for centuries going forward while allowing the public to continue to visit. However, Getty won’t be performing the actual conservation work.

The home was built in 1949 by the pioneering husband-and-wife architectural and design team of Charles and Ray Eames as their personal residence.

Notable for its airy open space, the windows that surround it, the unique furnishings inside and other touches, it sits tucked into a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The house has been declared a National Historic Landmark.

