Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Girl not amused by ‘SNL’ joke about her disabled pet chicken

April 12, 2019 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNDERHILL, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont girl isn’t happy that her disabled pet chicken was joked about on “Saturday Night Live.”

The chicken, named Granite Heart, is learning to walk with a custom wheelchair.

On a recent ‘SNL’ episode, the television show’s “Weekend Update” co-host said she should “just eat the chicken.”

Ten-year-old Alora Wood of Underhill, Vermont, tells NECN-TV that she knows the segment was meant to be a joke, but says what if it was a dog.

Advertisement

The chicken was born with a deformed foot.

The girl says: “Any creature, no matter how big, no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life.”

The custom wheelchair came from a company in Amherst, New Hampshire, that makes pet wheelchairs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.