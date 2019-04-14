Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

April 14, 2019 12:29 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary; Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Homeland Security Committee chairman; Jennifer Robinson, attorney for Julian Assange.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Will be pre-empted by the early start of the Masters tournament coverage.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., 2020 Democratic presidential candidate; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sanders; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

