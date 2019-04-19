Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

April 19, 2019 6:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Giuliani; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

“Fox News Sunday” — Schiff; Giuliani.

