Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

April 26, 2019 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Zarif; national security adviser John Bolton.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.