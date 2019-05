Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Stephen Moore, an economic analyst whom President Donald Trump said he will nominate for the Federal Reserve’s board.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

“Fox News Sunday” — Zarif; national security adviser John Bolton.

