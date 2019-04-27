Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

April 27, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Stephen Moore, an economic analyst whom President Donald Trump said he will nominate for the Federal Reserve’s board.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Zarif; national security adviser John Bolton.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.