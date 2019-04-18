Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

In ‘Red Joan’, Judi Dench gets spy role far from 007’s boss

April 18, 2019 10:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Judi Dench is back in the world of espionage, but her latest film role is a far cry from James Bond’s unflappable spy chief, M.

In “Red Joan,” Dench plays an elderly British woman whose quiet suburban life is upended when police come knocking, accusing her of passing nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Directed by stage and film veteran Trevor Nunn, “Red Joan” is based on the true story of “Granny Spy” Melita Norwood, a civil servant living in the London suburbs who passed nuclear secrets to Moscow for decades.

Dench says the fictional Joan is convinced she is acting in the name of peace, by “evening up” the nuclear arms race.

Advertisement

Dench played M in seven Bond films from “Goldeneye” to “Skyfall.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.