Jarmusch’s ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ to open Cannes Film Festival

April 10, 2019 11:21 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Jarmusch’s zombie film “The Dead Don’t Die” will open the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.

The French festival announced Tuesday that “The Dead Don’t Die” will premiere May 14. While the festival’s opening slot is often a separate gala screening, Jarmusch’s film will screen in competition for Cannes’ top award, the Palme d’Or.

“The Dead Don’t Die” stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover and others. The festival calls it a “humorous and sometimes scary subversion of the genre but also a tribute to cinema itself.”

Focus Features will release “The Dead Don’t Die” in the U.S. on June 14.

Cannes’ lineup will be announced April 18. The jury that will decide the Palme d’Or will be led by filmmaker Alejandro Inarritu.

