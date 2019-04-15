Listen Live Sports

Jay-Z to perform at newly renovated Webster Hall in NYC

April 15, 2019 11:11 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z will help re-open the newly renovated Webster Hall concert venue in New York City with a performance next week.

Tickets for the April 26 show go on sale Friday. It will be Jay-Z’s first time performing at the venue located in Manhattan’s East Village.

Webster Hall has operated as a venue since 1886. Others set to perform there include Patti Smith and Her Band, Rosalia, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, Old Dominion and Chromeo.

The concert hall says in a press release that the recent renovation “aims to preserve the iconic features of the venue, while modernizing it to meet today’s entertainment and guest experience standards.”

Online: https://websterhall.com

