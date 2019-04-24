Jeweler, Sarah Jessica Parker settle breach-of-contract suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Jessica Parker and a British jeweler have settled a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the actress.

Kat Florence Design sued Parker, arguing that she had agreed to promote a collaborative jewelry line of diamonds and other gems for a fee of $7.5 million but failed to live up to the obligation.

Parker filed a lawsuit of her own, saying payments from the designer were “abruptly and without notice or explanation stopped” in October 2016. She said she was paid about $1.3 million.

Details of the settlement in New York were not disclosed.

“Kat Florence Design and Sarah Jessica Parker are pleased to have resolved their differences,” the two said in a joint statement released Tuesday. “Kat’s and Jessica’s mutual appreciation for one another remains unwavering, and they are excited to resume their partnership.”

