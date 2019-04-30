Listen Live Sports

Jill Biden says Joe must be a better judge of personal space

April 30, 2019 10:18 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says she’s been the target of men invading her personal space — as some women have criticized her husband, Joe Biden, for doing.

And she says the former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate “is going to have to be a better judge of when people approach him and how he’s going to react.”

Jill Biden told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview aired Tuesday that Joe Biden “connects with people” through physical contact, especially from “men and women looking for comfort.”

She says she kept silent in the past when men were in her “space.” But she adds, “Women are in a different place now. We have to honor that.”

She says if a man invaded her space now she’d “turn around and say, ‘What do you think you’re doing?'”

