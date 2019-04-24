Listen Live Sports

Kardashian clan member Scott Disick gets his own show on E!

April 24, 2019 2:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The “lord,” as in Scott Disick, is spinning off and flipping out of the Kardashian family bubble with his own E! show.

The father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children and a frequent face on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will star in “Flip It like Disick,” which will follow him on his adventures remodeling and selling celebrity real estate.

Disick began developing property nearly five years ago. On the show, viewers will learn more about his eye for design and his team, including Willa Ford, the former pop singer turned interior designer; Disick’s best friend and business partner, Benny Luciano; and their contractor, Miki Moor.

The eight-episode, one-hour series will air this summer.

Disick jokingly bought his lordship online several years ago, complete with a knighting ceremony.

