Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lena Dunham celebrates 1st year of sobriety

April 10, 2019 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Lena Dunham is celebrating one year of sobriety.

The 32-year-old actress shared her milestone in an Instagram post Wednesday with a photo of her flashing a thumbs-up.

The “Girls” creator revealed she was misusing prescription drugs during a Dax Shepard podcast in October.

Dunham writes she didn’t know she had an issue with drugs for a long time because they were prescribed by a doctor, she was outwardly successful and she was not a wild partier.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

She says the community of other people in recovery has brought her “peace, joy and lasting connections.”

She encouraged others struggling with addiction to persevere and ask for help, reminding them “you are never too far gone.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.