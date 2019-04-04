Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lionsgate chair: ‘The sky is not falling in Hollywood’

April 4, 2019 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lionsgate’s motion picture group chairman Joe Drake says the sky is not falling in Hollywood and the feature film business is not dead. It’s certainly a message that the audience of movie theater owners and exhibitors wanted to hear at the final Hollywood studio presentation at CinemaCon.

The studio on Thursday announced a multi-platform deal with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures and a new banner for faith-based films called Kingdom. It also offered a first look at Rian Johnson’s crackling Agatha Christie-style whodunit “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The studio brought out stars like Halle Berry, of “John Wick 3,” Jamie Lee Curtis of “Knives Out” and Charlize Theron of “Long Shot” to promote its slate.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.