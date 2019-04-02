Listen Live Sports

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton to perform at ACMs

April 2, 2019 11:00 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton and Old Dominion will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The ACMs announced the final round of performers on Tuesday, as well as presenters, which include “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as well as country stars Lady Antebellum, Hunter Hayes, Lauren Alaina, Clint Black, Carly Pearce, Michal Ray, Cole Swindell and Midland.

Previously announced performances include pop star Khalid and Kane Brown, three-time Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile with Dierks Bentley and pop star Kelly Clarkson singing with both Jason Aldean and Dan + Shay. The awards show airs on CBS.

Bryan and Urban have two nominations each, including entertainer of the year, while Old Dominion is nominated for group of the year.

