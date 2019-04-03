Listen Live Sports

Man who starred in immigration documentary is deported

April 3, 2019 3:23 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The protagonist of an award-winning film about immigrants infiltrating a Florida detention facility has been deported from the U.S.

An attorney for Claudio Rojas said Tuesday that he was sent to his native Argentina after being detained more than a month ago during a government-mandated visit.

Rojas told The Associated Press last month that his most recent detention felt like retaliation for starring in the documentary “The Infiltrators.”

The film won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival in February.

His attorneys and other organizations filed a lawsuit to block his deportation, arguing that his First Amendment rights were violated and that he had a pending visa application. A federal judge dismissed it for lack of jurisdiction.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it could not comment on this case.

