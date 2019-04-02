Listen Live Sports

Michelle Williams aids cause of equal pay for equal work

April 2, 2019 10:58 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Williams, who has seen firsthand the disparity in men and women’s pay, joined lawmakers and activists Tuesday in the Capitol to support the principle of equal pay for equal work.

The Oscar nominee attended a news conference marking Equal Pay Day, designed to symbolize how far a woman has to work into the year to make what a man made in the previous year.

The actress called on people to imagine a world where women don’t have to spend energy fighting for fair pay.

In 2017, reports surfaced that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for reshoots of the Ridley Scott film “All the Money in the World” while Williams got less than $1,000 for the same work.

The Democrat-led House has passed a bill to ensure equal pay for women. The legislation is unlikely to be taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate.

