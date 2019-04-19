Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum split after wedding in July

April 19, 2019 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum have separated less than a year after marrying.

A person close to the couple who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment on the matter confirmed the split Friday. It was first reported by People magazine.

The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and the 40-year-old musician were wed last July in upstate New York.

This was the first marriage for Williams, who has a daughter with the late Heath Ledger. Elverum was previously married to the late musician and illustrator Genevieve Castree, which whom he has a daughter.

Advertisement

Williams is currently starring in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” Elverum has recorded under the names the Microphones and Mount Eerie.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.