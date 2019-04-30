Listen Live Sports

Milano celebrates first House ERA hearing in over 30 years

April 30, 2019 5:21 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alyssa Milano is celebrating the first House hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment in more than three decades.

The actress and women’s rights activist says the amendment would put women on equal footing under the Constitution.

“Not ‘We the men,'” she told a packed press conference on Tuesday, the same day the proposal was heard before the House Judiciary Committee. “Say it with me: We the people.”

The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, states: “Women shall have equal rights in the United States and every place subject to its jurisdiction. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

The hearing was the first time in 36 years the amendment was considered by the full, Democrat-controlled committee.

