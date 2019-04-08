Listen Live Sports

‘Mine 9,’ movie about a coal mine entrapment, opens Friday

April 8, 2019 1:29 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A film opens in theaters this week whose chilling theme is known all too well by residents of coal producing states — an entrapment inside an Appalachian mine.

News outlets report “Mine 9” debuts Friday in West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia. It’s expected to roll out nationwide starting next week.

New Martinsville, West Virginia, native Eddie Mensore wrote, produced and directed the film, which takes place deep inside a coal mine where nine miners with a limited oxygen supply are trapped after a methane explosion.

Mensore says he blended footage shot at a coal mine in Buchanan County, Virginia, with a film set built in Atlanta. He says the characters are based on people he knew who were miners and that the story highlights a dangerous and underappreciated profession.

