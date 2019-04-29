Listen Live Sports

MTV Video Music Awards is heading to New Jersey

April 29, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has a new home: New Jersey.

The network announced Monday that its annual awards show will take place Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The VMAs are typically held in New York, though it has also taken place in Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.

Last year’s show took place at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

