New Jersey high school’s celebrated ‘Alien’ play gets encore

April 16, 2019 1:45 pm
 
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey high school’s stage production of “Alien” is coming back with help from the 1979 film’s director, Ridley Scott.

“Alien: The Play” was performed last month at North Bergen High School, which sits about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the Lincoln Tunnel into New York City.

Images of the production’s elaborate sets and special effects drew a huge response online, and Scott wrote a letter to the school praising the students’ creativity.

Sigourney Weaver played the character Ellen Ripley in the movie that spawned a franchise. She taped a YouTube video in which she called the production “incredible.”

The play’s director, teacher Perfecto Cuervo, said in an email that Scott’s production company provided $5,000 so the school could put on an encore performance April 26.

